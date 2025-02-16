Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 8,049 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

