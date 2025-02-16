AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on May 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.00 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa America downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

