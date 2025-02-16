Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,492,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000.

IWB opened at $336.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $336.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

