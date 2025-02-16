Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.37 and its 200-day moving average is $320.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after buying an additional 221,112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

