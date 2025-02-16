Little House Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 844.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $9,076,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 903.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

