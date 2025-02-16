American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

