Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 268,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

