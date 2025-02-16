Seascape Capital Management Acquires 500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.