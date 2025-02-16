Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after buying an additional 353,393 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $700.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.18.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

