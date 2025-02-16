Highland Financial Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

