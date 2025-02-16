Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $245,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 110.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $151.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

