Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.25 ($25.53) and last traded at €24.25 ($25.53). 15,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.30 ($25.58).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.15.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

