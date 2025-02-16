Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 251,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 427,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Melia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 3,414,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

