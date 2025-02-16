Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

