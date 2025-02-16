L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in NIKE were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NIKE by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE opened at $73.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

