MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Invests $863,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

