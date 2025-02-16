Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

