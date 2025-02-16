Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,121 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,170,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

