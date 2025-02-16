Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

