Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 199.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660,841 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned 1.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $59,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,488.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 290,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 200,433 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.