Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

