Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

