Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Fortis Stock Performance
TSE:FTS opened at C$63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$51.02 and a 12 month high of C$64.39.
Insider Activity at Fortis
In other news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total value of C$746,178.83. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.
