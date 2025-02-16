Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 41,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,864. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.