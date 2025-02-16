Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Short Interest Update

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Prime Mining Stock Down 5.7 %

PRMNF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,846. Prime Mining has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

