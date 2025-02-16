Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1,943.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,822 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

SDVY opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

