Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 200,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

