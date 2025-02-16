Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

