Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

