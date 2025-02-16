Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

