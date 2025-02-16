American Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 861,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.