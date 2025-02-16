Centerpoint Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.1% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

