Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

