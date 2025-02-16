Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Genworth Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 465,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

