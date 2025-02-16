Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.