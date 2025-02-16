MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average of $292.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

