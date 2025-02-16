J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,603 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

