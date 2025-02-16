Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,457 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,932 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.