Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

