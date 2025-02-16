Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Sells 694 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

