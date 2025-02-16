Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

AMGN opened at $291.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 119.21%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,405 shares of company stock worth $10,410,596. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.09.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

