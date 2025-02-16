Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ: IVP) Reports Amendment to Articles of Incorporation and Compliance Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) recently filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing key updates regarding the company’s operations.

One significant development highlighted in the report is the approval of an amendment to the company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation. On January 29, 2025, the majority stockholders of IVP voted by written consent to increase the total number of authorized shares of Class A common stock to 100,000,000 shares.

Following this decision, IVP submitted a Certificate of Amendment to the Secretary of State of Nevada, with the amendment becoming effective as of February 11, 2025.

Another notable disclosure in the report pertains to the company’s compliance status with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 17, 2024, IVP had received notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

However, on February 10, 2025, IVP received confirmation from Nasdaq stating that the company has demonstrated compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Following this update, Nasdaq has closed the matter, indicating a positive resolution for Inspire Veterinary Partners.

As an emerging growth company, IVP stated its compliance with the regulatory rules in its report filed on February 10, 2025.

The report was duly signed by Kimball Carr, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Veterinary Partners, on behalf of the company, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This information provides investors and stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the recent developments within Inspire Veterinary Partners, reflecting the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and strategic amendments to its corporate structure.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

