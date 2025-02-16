Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Now – February 13th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investing in gold stocks can provide exposure to the price movements of gold itself, as well as potential dividends and capital appreciation based on the performance of the company. Investors often turn to gold stocks as a way to diversify their portfolios and hedge against economic uncertainty or inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 56,443,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,030,260. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.99. 11,001,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,270,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $297.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 9,473,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528,984. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 14,125,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,834,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 4,901,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

