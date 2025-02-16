Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – February 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vertiv, Micron Technology, and Deere & Company are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the industrial sector, including manufacturing, construction, engineering, defense, and transportation. These companies typically produce goods and provide services related to infrastructure, machinery, equipment, and other heavy industries. Industrial stocks are influenced by factors such as economic growth, demand for manufactured goods, and global trade trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,176,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,721,969. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,152. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,061,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.61. 1,651,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Recommended Stories