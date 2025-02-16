First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Lifted by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 7.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 416,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

