J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

