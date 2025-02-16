Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

