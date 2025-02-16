iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 385,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.