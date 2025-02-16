Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.



