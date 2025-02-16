Contrasting Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Innovex International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $738.90 million 0.32 -$18.88 million ($4.23) -4.58 Innovex International $424.06 million 2.61 $600,000.00 $1.41 11.68

Innovex International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.6% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -6.07% -2.00% -0.92% Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Forum Energy Technologies and Innovex International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50

Innovex International has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.93%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovex International beats Forum Energy Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe and related services. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

